Australian researchers identify genes behind obsessive-compulsive disorder

Sydney, May 13 Australian researchers have identified genes linked to obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), offering new hope for improved diagnosis and treatment of the debilitating mental health condition.

OCD is a mental condition and features a pattern of unwanted thoughts and fears known as obsessions.

Researchers at QIMR Berghofer, formerly the Queensland Institute of Medical Research, found 30 regions of the human genome and around 250 genes associated with the disorder, Xinhua news agency reported.

The team identified the genes by analysing DNA from more than 50,000 people with OCD and 2 million without the condition.

"We've been working on this for many years, but these findings have dramatically increased our knowledge of the genetic basis of OCD," said Eske Derks, lead researcher and head of the Translational Neurogenomics Laboratory at QIMR Berghofer.

The genes identified are most active in the hippocampus, striatum, and cerebral cortex, areas of the brain already linked to OCD in previous neurological studies, according to the research, published in the journal Nature Genetics.

The findings also showed significant genetic overlap with other mental conditions such as anxiety, depression, anorexia, and other eating disorders. The study further highlights OCD's complexity.

OCD affects approximately 1 per cent to 3 per cent of the global population, ranging from compulsive cleaning and checking to fears about causing harm, inappropriate thoughts, or obsessive doubts about relationships and responsibilities.

"It not only impacts the individual but also the family, because everyone is trying to accommodate the OCD," said clinical psychologist Emily O'Leary.

She added that people with OCD are often trapped in constant fear of doing something wrong or harming those they love.

The study could fast-track diagnosis and lead to more targeted treatment, such as exploring how existing drugs used for other conditions could help treat OCD, said the researchers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor