Ayurveda Day transformed from national observance into a global health movement: CSIR-NIScPR

New Delhi, Oct 21 Ayurveda Day has transformed from national observance into a global health movement, said Dr Naresh Kumar, Chief Scientist, CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR).

Speaking during the 10th Ayurveda Day celebration at the institute last week, the scientist highlighted the remarkable global expansion of Ayurveda.

The occasion marked a significant milestone in promoting Ayurveda, as a holistic approach to health and well-being rooted in sustainability and natural living.

The celebration was also commemorated by a NIScPR SVASTIK lecture under the umbrella of the national initiative #SVASTIK (Scientifically Validated Societal Traditional Knowledge) to communicate scientifically validated traditional knowledge to society.

Kumar also emphasised the need for Ayurvedic practitioners and researchers to counter misinformation and prevent adulteration, advocating for standardised formulations, evidence-based integration, rational marketing, and public awareness. He also appreciated the #SVASTIK initiative, which disseminates traditional knowledge among the public with a scientific outlook.

Dr Kishore Patel from the CCRAS-Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), New Delhi delivered an insightful NIScPR SVASTIK lecture on the foundational principles of Ayurveda.

Explaining the causes of diseases linked to lifestyle and stress, Patel underscored “the importance of balanced nutrition, mindful eating, and ethical living through the concepts of Āchāra Rasāyana and Sadvṛtta for achieving holistic well-being".

Rajesh Kumar Singh Roshan, Controller of Administration, CSIR-NIScPR elaborated on the historical roots of Ayurveda and the contributions of ancient physicians such as Āchārya Nāgārjuna.

He also spoke about the growing global recognition of Ayurveda as a comprehensive system of health care.

Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, an eminent organic chemist, CSIR and former Director of CSIR-NIScPR emphasised that a holistic perspective that integrates the natural, social, and spiritual sciences forms the foundation of India's scientific heritage.

She pointed out that false information frequently misrepresents traditional knowledge in the digital age, highlighting the importance of clear communication, scientific validation, and educational inclusion.

Ayurveda Day was earlier celebrated on Dhanteras every year, in honour of Lord Dhanwantari, the physician of the gods. The date, based on the lunar calendar, used to vary every year.

Hence, the Ministry of Ayush designated September 23 as Ayurveda Day, giving the ancient knowledge system a universal calendar identity and enabling greater participation at the global level.

