Ayurvedic treatment of Covid-19: Ministry of AYUSH recommends preventive measures for self care during COVID-19

The coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country. The number of patients has been increasing rapidly since omicron variant was found. The Union Ministry of AYUSH has recently released a new list of Ayurvedic remedies to prevent corona. The central government has said that every effort should be made to keep people healthy and prevent infection. The new variant of the Corona, the Omicron, is said to be transmitting faster, lethal variant. Infected patients with this disease have symptoms like cold and fever. Due to the cold weather, the symptoms of cold are becoming dangerous. Most people are confused by the symptoms of fever-cold and omicron.

There is no cure for coronavirus. Currently, the emphasis is on vaccination and strengthening the immune system. Currently, health experts are advising on a healthy diet and boosting the immune system. The Ministry of AYUSH has come up with some measures to enhance immunity power and prevent corona through home remedies.

Ayurveda Interventions for improving immunity and COVID-19 Prophylaxis

Any one of the following may be taken:

1. Consume Chyawanprash 20 gm in divided doses on empty stomach with lukewarm water.

2. Take Guduchi Ghan Vati 500 mg twice daily after meals with lukewarm water.

3. Take Ashwagandha tablet 500 mg twice daily after meals with lukewarm water.

4. AYUSH Kwath- Drink herbal tea/decoction (Kadha) made from 3 gm powder comprising Tulsi (Basil)-4 part, Dalchini (Cinnamon)-2 part, Shunthi (Dry

Ginger)-2, Kalimirch (Black pepper)-1 part, mixed in 150ml hot boiled wateronce or twice a day. Add Gud (Jaggery)/ Munakka (Raisin)/ Choti Elaichi (Cardamom) to improve taste and flavor.

*Along with the above interventions, nasal application of 1-2 drops of Anu Taila in each nostril morning and evening.

5. Ayu Raksha Kit: Ayu Raksha Kit is a combination of four interventions viz.Chyawanprash, Samshamani Vati, Ayush Kwath and Anu Taila.

Chyawanprash 6 gm once a day

Ayush kwath 75 ml (3 gm powder boiled in 150 ml water and reduced to 75 ml) once a day

Samshamani Vati 500 mg twice a day

Anu taila one to two drops nasal application in each nostril twice a day

General Measures

1. Drink lukewarm water frequently.

2. Golden Milk- Half teaspoon Haldi (turmeric) powder in 150 ml hot milk - once or twice a day.

3. Spices like Haldi (Turmeric), Jeera (Cumin), Dhaniya (Coriander), Saunth (Dry ginger) and Lahsun (Garlic) are recommended in cooking.

4. Consumption of fresh Amla fruit (Indian gooseberry) or Amla products.

5. Gargling with warm water added with a pinch of turmeric and salt.

6. Food should be freshly prepared, and easily digestible.

7. Daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama and Meditation for at least 30 minutesas advised by the Ministry of Ayush National Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19 prophylaxis.

8. Take adequate sleep (7-8 hours) and avoid day time sleep.

Simple Ayurvedic Remedies

1. Oil pulling therapy- Take 1 tablespoon sesame oil or coconut oil in the mouth. Do not drink, swish in the mouth for 2 to 3 minutes and spit it off followed by warm water rinse. This can be done once or twice a day.

2. Steam inhalation with plain water OR fresh Pudina (Mint) leaves OR Ajwain (Caraway seeds) OR Karpur (Camphor) can be practiced once in a day in case of sore throat.

3. Lavang (Clove)/ Mulethi (Liquorice) powder mixed with honey canbe taken 2-3 times a day in case of dry cough or throat irritation.

