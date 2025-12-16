Ayush Expo to anchor second WHO Global Traditional Medicine Summit

New Delhi, Dec 16 The Ayush Expo will be a central feature of the second WHO Global Traditional Medicine Summit (GTMC), to be held this week, and will showcase India’s ancient medicine systems alongside global practices, the Ministry of Ayush said on Tuesday.

GTMC, being organised by the Ministry of Ayush, in association with the World Health Organization (WHO), will be held from 17 to 19 December at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The Ayush Expo will present a comprehensive and curated showcase of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homoeopathy, using immersive exhibits, scientific explanations, and digital interfaces.

The exhibition seeks to translate India’s traditional knowledge systems into globally relevant narratives, aligned with contemporary public health priorities.

“The Ayush Expo at the Second WHO Global Traditional Medicine Summit is designed to present India’s traditional medicine systems in a scientifically grounded and globally relevant manner,” said Prof. (Dr.) Tanuja Manoj Nesari, Director, Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA).

Among the major attractions is the Medicinal Plants and Seeds Pavilion, displaying nearly 40 live medicinal plants and rare seeds, highlighting India’s botanical heritage and the ecological foundations of traditional medicine.

The Spices of India Pavilion will present the scientific basis of commonly used culinary herbs and their role in preventive health, while the Metallotherapeutics Zone will explain classical purification methods, bhasma preparation processes, and safety validation practices.

The Expo will also feature exhibits on Dinacharya, Ritucharya, and Panchakarma, illustrating preventive care principles, seasonal regimens, and therapeutic practices through traditional instruments and explanatory formats.

India’s Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL) will be showcased as an internationally recognised initiative for protecting traditional knowledge and preventing bio-piracy, the Ministry said.

In addition, the Expo will also host a dedicated WHO Zone, featuring traditional medicine systems from across WHO Member States. Countries from different regions will present their healing traditions, community-based health models, and Indigenous knowledge systems. The global exhibits will reflect the diversity of traditional medicine practices, presented through WHO-curated zones focusing on healthy ecosystems, social innovation, and nature-based health solutions.

