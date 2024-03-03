Ayush, Health Ministry to launch integrative health research centres at 4 AIIMS

New Delhi, March 3 The Union Ministries of Ayush and Health are set to launch integrated research centres at four selected AIIMS on Monday.

The Ayush-ICMR Advanced Centre for five Integrative Health Research (AI-ACIHR) will be set up at AIIMS Delhi, Nagpur, Jodhpur, and Rishikesh.

AIIMS Delhi will have advanced centres for integrative health research in gastro-intestinal disorders and in women and child health. The centres at AIIMS Jodhpur and Rishikesh will focus on research in geriatric health, while AIIMS Nagpur will cater to research in cancer care.

The centres will be launched by Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

They will also launch a clinical trial on anaemia that will be carried out at eight different sites, namely "MGIMS Wardha, AIIMS Jodhpur, NITM Bengaluru, RIMS Ranchi, KEM Hospital Research Centre, AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Bhopal, and AIIMS Bibinagar".

The CCRAS, under Ministry of Ayush and ICMR, has undertaken a research study on anaemia entitled “Efficacy and safety of Punarnavadi Mandura alone and in combination with Drakshavaleha compared to iron folic acid in the treatment of moderate iron deficiency anaemia among non-pregnant women of reproductive age group: a community-based three arm multicentre randomised controlled trial".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor