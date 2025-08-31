Ayush Ministry aims to enhance state capacity, foster collaboration

New Delhi, Aug 31 The Ministry of Ayush is set to organise a two-day event themed “National Ayush Mission and Capacity Building in States” at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) here next week, an official statement said on Sunday.

The summit on September 3-4 will be chaired by Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.

It aims to provide a platform for detailed discussions on state-specific notes and feedback notes received from state/UT officials, which also encompass grassroots-level inputs.

Such a participatory approach is intended to strengthen and strategically expand the National Ayush Mission (NAM) — a flagship programme that promotes holistic healthcare by integrating Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homeopathy systems.

The upcoming summit is the final event in a series of six thematic summits emphasised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 4th Chief Secretaries’ Conference in 2025.

These summits, held throughout the year, bring together officers from the Central Government and all States and Union Territories for focused deliberations on key themes, encouraging participation across all levels, including junior officers, to enhance capacity building.

In line with this vision, NITI Aayog identified six thematic areas for the summits. The “National Ayush Mission and Capacity Building in States” was selected as the sixth and final theme, with the Ministry of Ayush designated as the nodal ministry, supported by the Health Ministry.

To facilitate focused dialogue, six thematic sub-groups have been constituted, each addressing critical aspects of the mission and comprising 6-7 States/UTs.

The themes and corresponding State/UT groupings have been carefully outlined, covering areas from financial management and organisational reform to quality assurance and IT-enabled services. Each sub-theme is coordinated by two Nodal States, ensuring focused and effective deliberations.

This Departmental Summit reinforces the Government of India’s commitment to promoting Ayush systems as an integral part of the country’s healthcare architecture, enhancing accessibility, quality, and efficiency. It underscores the importance of capacity building at the State and UT levels to realize the full potential of the National Ayush Mission.

