Ayush seminar to boost ayurveda‑based paediatric healthcare

New Delhi, Aug 17 Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Ayush, is set to organise its 30th National Seminar, that will serve as a dynamic platform for ayurveda experts to advance knowledge, innovation and collaborative paediatric healthcare research, an official statement said on Sunday.

Slated for August 18-19 here, the seminar on the theme “Management of Illness & Wellness in Paediatrics through Ayurveda will bring together renowned scholars, practitioners, researchers, and students to deliberate on traditional Ayurvedic approaches and contemporary evidence-based practices for promoting child health and wellness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again underlined the importance of traditional medicine in building a healthier society.

He has said, "Ayush is not merely a system of medicine, it is a holistic approach to life.

Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, has always extended strong support for initiatives that promote holistic child healthcare through Ayurveda.

"Ayurveda has always emphasised nurturing the health of children as the foundation of a healthy society. The upcoming National Seminar of RAV on paediatric care is a timely initiative to highlight Ayurveda’s holistic approach towards both illness management and wellness promotion in children,” said Jadhav.

“I am confident that the deliberations tomorrow and the day after will enrich practitioners, researchers and students, and contribute to advancing paediatric healthcare through Ayurveda,” he added.

According to Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, the 30th National Seminar of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth is a valuable opportunity to bring together the Ayurveda fraternity on one platform.

“I am hopeful that the discussions will inspire new perspectives, strengthen evidence-based practices, and encourage greater collaboration in the field of paediatric Ayurveda. Such initiatives help bridge classical wisdom and modern healthcare needs,” he noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor