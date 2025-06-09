Ayushman Bharat scheme led to historic development in health in last 11 years: Nadda

New Delhi, June 9 The flagship Ayushman Bharat-Jan Arogya scheme has led to historic development in the health sector in the last 11 years, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Nadda elucidated the progress made by the country in various fields under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the last decade.

“In the last 11 years, there has been historic development in all areas including education, health, transport, infrastructure, and defense,” Nadda said.

The Union Minister noted how every section of the society has been uplifted due to unprecedented initiatives such as the “Ayushman Bharat - Jan Arogya” by the government.

As of May 30, more than 41.02 crore Ayushman Cards have been created in 33 States and Union Territories.

The AB-PMJAY has emerged as one of the world’s largest publicly funded health insurance scheme. It has enabled 8.59 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 1,19,858 crore, ensuring access to secondary and tertiary care without pushing families into debt, according to an official statement by the government.

Further, the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras rose to 16,469, as of May 30, from just 80 in 2014. It brought essential medicines within reach of the common citizen.

“Under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has made remarkable progress in every field in the last 11 years. From becoming the fourth largest economy globally to international diplomacy, unprecedented work has been done on the upliftment of every section including farmers, women, youth, elderly, laborers, businessmen, infrastructure development, and inclusive policies,” Nadda said.

Other initiatives that contributed to the growth of the country include Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Jan Dhan, Mudra Yojana, Drone Didi, self-help groups, and self-employment scheme.

These have uplifted “crores of citizens across the country to come out of the poverty line and live a life of dignity,” the Minister said.

He stated that the 11 years of the Modi Government have been dedicated to “service, good governance and welfare of the poor”, which is enabling the country to rapidly progress towards building a 'developed India'.

