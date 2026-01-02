Ayushman Bharat, Universal immunisation programme boosting healthcare in India: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 2 The flagship health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, along with the Universal Immunisation Programme, is strengthening healthcare in India, the government has said.

Ayushman Bharat comprises four components: Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission-ABDM.

“A total of 1,81,873 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAM) have been operationalised with an expanded package of 12 services and teleconsultation facilities available with footfall of 494.71 crore and 41.93 crore teleconsultations,” till November 30, 2025, the Ministry of Health said, in an official statement.

“To date, 39.50 crore screenings have been done for hypertension, and 36.70 crore screenings have been done for diabetes. Similarly, there have been 32.40 crore screenings for oral cancer, 15.23 crore screenings for cervical cancer in women, and more than 8.37 crore screenings for breast cancer in women,” it added.

Under PM-JAY, approximately 42.48 Crore Ayushman Cards have been created as of December 1, 2025. A total of 10.98 crore hospital admissions amounting to Rs. 1.60 lakh crores have also been authorised under the scheme.

A total of 83.94 crore Ayushman Bharat health accounts have been created, and 7,47,000 healthcare professionals are registered under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

Under the Universal Immunization Programme, the nation has achieved more than 90 per cent Full Immunization Coverage (FIC) as per the National Health Policy.

“The National FIC for the period Apr-Oct 2025 is 98.6 per cent,” the Ministry said. It added that there has been “a reduction of Measles cases by 28 per cent in the period January-October 2025 in comparison to the previous year for the same period”.

The Ministry also listed the government’s achievements in tackling the burden of tuberculosis (TB) and HIV.

It stated that India has achieved a 90 per cent success rate in TB treatment, while the overall notification of TB cases has improved by 63 per cent over the last 10 years, from 2014 to 2024.

“The success rate has increased to 83 per cent, 85.5 per cent,87.6 per cent and 89 per cent in 2021,2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively. In 2025 (Jan to Oct), the achievement so far is 90 per cent,” the statement said.

“In 2025 (January to October), 22.64 lakh TB patients have been notified,” it added.

Further, under phase-V of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme (NACP), around 1.5 crore persons from high-risk and bridge population groups have been offered prevention services through targeted interventions and Link Worker Schemes in the country in 2025.

“Overall, 5.29 crore HIV tests have been conducted till October 2025,” the Ministry said, adding that the tests “included around 2.08 crore HIV tests of pregnant women”. In 2025, around 2.09 crore Syphilis tests were also conducted among pregnant women.

“As of October 2025, 838 Anti-retroviral therapy Centres are operational under the programme. There were around 19.15 lakh People Living with HIV on anti-retroviral treatment (including those in the private sector),” the Ministry said.

The Ministry also shared how different government initiatives have improved maternal, child, and adolescent health; family planning, among others.

