Bangladesh: Two more people die of dengue, death toll rises to 86 in 2025

Dhaka, Aug 4 Two more people have died of dengue in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours till Monday morning, bringing the total number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in the country to 86 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the fatalities have been reported in Barishal and Chattogram divisions. During the period, 395 more patients were admitted to hospital due to viral fever, raising the number of confirmed cases to 22,065 in 2025, United News of Bangladesh reported.

According to the DGHS, the new dengue cases include 69 in Dhaka Division, 61 in Chattogram Division, 58 in Barishal Division, 56 in Khulna Division, 50 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 48 in Rajshahi Division, 34 in Dhaka North City Corporation, nine in Rangpur, six in Mymensingh Division and four in Sylhet Division.

Presently, 1235 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Bangladesh. As many as 575 people died due to dengue in 2024. A total of 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries were reported in Bangladesh in the same year.

Last month, the health authorities in Bangladesh issued fresh directives to all hospitals, including creation of fever/flu corners in outdoor departments and keeping dedicated beds for dengue patients. The DGHS also issued separate directives to hospitals for the treatment of people infected with Covid-19 virus as the cases of Covid-19 witnessed a rise in June but were now on a downward trend, Bangladesh's 'The Daily Star' reported on July 21.

The health authorities issued fresh directives as Bangladesh witnessed an outbreak of three diseases - Covid-19, dengue and chikungunya in June. Health experts warned that three diseases may overwhelm the healthcare system of Bangladesh until the authorities take swift and coordinated action. Abu Hussain Md Moinul Ahsan, director (hospital) of DGHS, who signed the directives on July 16, said Covid-19 cases are showing a downward trend, while dengue cases continue to increase.

The DGHS issued 16 directives to all private and government hospitals. According to the directives, all hospitals must establish a flu/fever corner at their outpatient departments. Confirmed dengue cases must be categorised into A, B, and C groups on the basis of disease severity, and people must be treated as per the national guidelines, it said.

Government hospitals have been directed to ensure laboratory facilities for dengue testing in addition to keeping an adequate stock of dengue diagnostic kits. Keeping in view the severity of the disease, dengue patients should be admitted to hospital or referred to higher-level facilities if required. According to directive, all the hospitals must have a trained and designated medical team for the treatment of dengue patients.

Hospitals must ensure the availability of necessary intravenous (IV) fluids for dengue treatment and if required, arrange procurement according to regulation. The directive said that the fluid intake and output chart of the patients must be regularly recorded and monitored. Hospitals have been asked to ensure adequate mosquito nets for admitted dengue patients.

