B'desh screens passengers arriving from mpox-hit nations

Dhaka, Aug 18 The Bangladeshi government has decided to screen passengers arriving from mpox-hit nations, with increasing mpox cases elsewhere in the world.

The country's main Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday started screening the temperatures of such passengers, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, airlines were asked to remain alert and inform the health department promptly in case of any passenger with symptoms.

According to the airport, anyone, who is detected as an mpox patient would be sent to a designated hospital in Dhaka directly.

No mpox case has been reported in Bangladesh.

