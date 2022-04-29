Beat the Heat: Rujuta Diwekar gives 3 tips to beat the heat

India is currently witnessing a massive heat wave with 14 states from west, northwest and central India recording temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius. Heat wave to severe heat wave swept across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana and even West Bengal. Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail till at least May 1 in northwest and central India and for next three days in east India.

Local, seasonal and traditional things give you comfort in summer. Celebrity dietitian Rujuta Divekar has given 3 special home tips that will help in reducing body heat. You can incorporate these into your daily routine. So that you can protect yourself and your family from this scorching heat.

Inclusion of seasonal fruits in the diet

Palms are a summer fruit. Palm fruit work to keep the stomach and head calm. Inflammation of the stomach caused by sunburn is reduced due to palm fruit. Palms are rich in minerals, iron, potassium, phosphorus and vitamins A, B and C. They are good for the body as a whole.



Mulberry: You can also eat mulberry if mulberry is available at your local place this season.

Curd-rice

In lunch one should eat curd-rice. Mix home-made curd with the rice. Add enough salt to taste. You can eat pickle and papad with it. Yogurt rice has pre-biotic, pro-biotic and post-biotic benefits. Therefore, such a diet is important in summer. Curd rice improves digestion.

Gulkand

In summer, many suffer from heat acidity. When you brush in the morning, bile comes out. In this case, it is necessary to take care of the body. It is important to keep the body cool. In that case you should take a glass of Gulkand. Add water and mix well. Then drink it at night while sleeping. Gulkand is multifaceted. Rose water is used not only for drinking but also to keep the face cool this summer.

