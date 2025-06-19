Bengal: Abhijit Gangopadhyay shifted to Delhi as his health deteriorates

Kolkata, June 19 Former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay has been shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi via an air ambulance on Thursday after his health deteriorated.

On June 14, the BJP MP was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after he complained of acute abdominal pain and vomiting tendencies. Doctors had diagnosed him with acute pancreatitis with gastrointestinal sepsis.

A seven-member medical board was initially constituted for his treatment. Later, one more member was added to the board.

“The decision to immediately shift Gangopadhyay to AIIMS Delhi was taken on Thursday morning after his medical conditions deteriorated,” said a BJP leader.

West Bengal BJP chief, Sukanta Majumdar, said the decision to shift Gangopadhyay to AIIMS, New Delhi, was taken to ensure his better treatment under better medical infrastructure facilities.

“We hope and pray that he recovers soon,” Majumdar said.

The member of the medical board constituted for his treatment at the private hospital in Kolkata had already indicated that the former Calcutta High Court required prolonged treatment.

Gangopadhyay came into the national headlines during the last two years, over his judgments on the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal.

The related cases being heard by him also sought national attention due to his subsequent observations on the nature of corruption in the school job case.

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he tendered his resignation as a judge of the Calcutta High Court, and the BJP fielded him as the party nominee from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency, which had been traditionally a Trinamool Congress stronghold.

Gangopadhyay defeated Trinamool Congress‘s Debangshu Bhattacharya by a margin of 77,773 votes.

