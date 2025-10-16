Bengal govt intensifies surveillance on cough syrup marketing companies post child deaths in other states

Kolkata, Oct 16 The West Bengal Drug Control Directorate has intensified its surveillance on companies marketing cough syrups in the state, and a directive cum guidelines has been issued in this regard, said a senior government official on Thursday.

The decision follows the ban on 'Coldrif' cough syrup in West Bengal, which follows a similar prohibition in Madhya Pradesh after the deaths of multiple children.

The West Bengal government's order is cited as a "precautionary measure" to prevent any loss of life.

As per the rules, no seller can sell or distribute drugs manufactured by any other company in his own name, unless he has a written agreement with the manufacturer. This has been made mandatory under Section 84D in the guidelines. Under Section 84E, the drug marketing company shall be equally responsible for the quality of the product and all kinds of regulatory responsibilities along with the manufacturer.

According to the guidelines, all cough syrup marketing companies in the state, which are getting their products manufactured outside West Bengal, have been asked to submit a copy of the agreement to the licensing authority of the state Drug Control Directorate within the next 15 days.

A copy of the agreement should be sent to the designated email address tellddcwb@gmail.com, which will be reviewed by the directorate.

In addition, the companies have been instructed to regularly follow the 'Drug Alert' portal, so that they are updated about new information and warnings regarding the safety and quality of the drug.

According to the official, the move will prevent the sale of substandard or unauthorised cough syrups in the market and ensure consumer safety. A few days ago, the Union Health Ministry issued guidelines. The Health Ministry has directed caution in the use of cough and cold medicines, especially for children.

Incidentally, after the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the administrative level surveillance and strictness of rules have increased across the country regarding cough syrups.

