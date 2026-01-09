Bengaluru female medical student dies by suicide, family alleges harassment by college

Bengaluru, Jan 9 A female student at a private medical college in Bengaluru allegedly died by suicide on Friday following harassment there, as per her family.

The incident was reported from Chandapura near Anekal on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Yashasvini, a third-year student at a private dental college located in the Bommanahalli area of Bengaluru. Her parents have alleged that she was insulted and harassed in class for remaining absent for a day due to an eye-related problem.

Yashasvini was studying in the Oral Medicine and Radiology division.

According to the police, she did not attend classes on January 7 due to eye pain. When she returned to college the following day, the lecturer allegedly insulted her by making sarcastic remarks about the eye drops she had used, asking how many drops she had applied and whether she had poured an entire bottle into her eye. She was also allegedly denied permission to present a seminar and was not allowed to handle a radiology case.

Parimala, the mother of the deceased, alleged that her daughter was humiliated for remaining absent for a single day. "She had sustained an eye injury and had informed the family about it. She was insulted over her eye problem in front of the entire class. She shared everything with me. Don’t they have children? The lecturer and the college management insulted my daughter, following which she took the extreme step," she alleged.

She demanded strict action against the lecturer who allegedly insulted her daughter and also against the college principal. "My daughter was completely focused on her studies and did not waste even an hour. How could a lecturer humiliate her in front of the whole class? If she was absent, they should have called the parents. How can they target my child?" she asked.

She added that her daughter was a diligent and rank-holding student and that such humiliation deeply affected her. "She was sensitive and feared that she might get poor marks, which would upset me. I have only one daughter. Whom should I share my grief with? No other child should face such injustice," she said.

The police have taken up further investigation. More details are awaited.

In August 2025, a postgraduate psychiatry student at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) died by suicide after reportedly consuming an overdose of medication. She had been undergoing treatment for depression.

In July 2025, a first-year MBBS student at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) died by suicide after being found hanging in his hostel room.

In June 2025, a final-year intern at Subbaiah Medical College in Shivamogga, originally from Bengaluru, was found dead in her hostel room.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor