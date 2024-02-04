Bengaluru Fitness Expert Anil Kadsur Passes Away at 45 Due to Heart Attack

Anil Kadsur, a revered cyclist who served as an inspiration to numerous enthusiasts in Bengaluru passed away on Friday morning due to a heart attack.The 45-year-old fitness trainer, renowned for his daily 100km rides, had recently celebrated a milestone, completing 42 consecutive months of century rides, totaling an impressive 1,250 century rides. However, on the same night he shared this achievement on social media, he was hospitalized due to uneasiness and was hospitalised.

He did not return home. Kadsur died of a cardiac arrest on Friday, 2 February, morning, a piece of news that cycling enthusiasts found hard to digest.Known for his extraordinary feat of cycling 100 km daily for over 1,000 days, Kadsur became an inspiration for the cycling community in Bengaluru. His dedication set records and influenced many to embrace cycling and fitness. His sudden demise has left a void in the hearts of enthusiasts and sparked conversations about the balance between intense physical activity and health. Several cycling enthusiasts, politicians, doctors, fitness experts, and even ordinary Bengalureans took to X to mourn his loss.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was equally saddened.“ Saddened to know about the passing away of cyclist Anil Kadsur. Anil, fondly called the Century Rider for riding 100km daily for the last 1,500 days, was well-known figure in Bengaluru South & a fitness icon for many youngsters like me. Many of us would have even seen him ride around the city,” Surya wrote on X.

Anil Kadsur, a Bengaluru-based physical trainer known as Cycle Yogi, Cycle Guru shot to fame and caught the attention of the cycling community in August.

What began as a challenge to ride 100 km for nine consecutive days on 2 August 2020 became a routine for Kadsur, as continued riding.

The challenge turned into a personal mission. Surprised by his capability to pedal the distance with ease despite a long Covid break, Kadsur’s initial nine-day challenge evolved into an enduring passion, leading him to cycle 100 km daily for over 1,000 days.