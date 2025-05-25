Bengaluru reports first Covid death, 38 active cases in K'taka

Bengaluru, May 25 Bengaluru has reported its first Covid-19 death, according to an official statement issued by the Karnataka Health Department.

The patient died on Saturday, said the Health Department, adding that 108 persons were tested for Covid in the last 24 hours, and five persons tested positive. One person was discharged from the hospital, and the total number of active cases stood at 38.

Among the total 38 active cases, 32 are reported from Bengaluru. A total of 92 persons had undergone the test in the city, and two persons were positive in the last 24 hours, the report said.

The Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Mangaluru, and Vijayanagar districts have one active case each and Mysuru district has reported two active cases, according to the report.

Sources in the Health Department stated that the deceased is an 85-year-old man.

Sources also stated that a woman who had returned from Mumbai has tested positive and has been kept in home isolation. In Belagavi, a pregnant woman has tested positive. She had travelled to Pune last month.

Many district hospitals, including Dharwad, have opened a 10-bed ICU ward exclusively for the treatment of Covid-infected people.

The technical advisory committee had suggested that the Health department start the Covid tests in eight medical colleges from Sunday across Karnataka, sources confirmed.

In response to a recent rise in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that while there is a slight uptick in cases in the state and in Bengaluru, there is no cause for concern.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Saturday, Minister Rao said, “There is nothing to be alarmed about. It’s a very normal situation. There has been a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, with a slight rise over the last 15 days.”

He added that the state’s Technical Advisory Committee had met recently to discuss the situation. “We have issued an advisory stating that those with severe respiratory illnesses, especially those in hospitals, should get tested for Covid-19.”

He further advised, “People who are on immunosuppressant drugs for various conditions, those with low immunity, pregnant women, and children should be a bit more cautious when visiting crowded places. Preferably, wear a mask in crowded areas. It not only helps in preventing Covid-19 but also other viral and bacterial infections. However, wearing masks is not compulsory. There are no travel bans or movement restrictions within the city or state,” he clarified.

Minister Rao reiterated that normal life can continue without fear. “Everything is normal, work, life, and routine activities. So far, 257 cases have been reported across the country, and importantly, none of them have shown serious symptoms. Only mild symptoms have been detected, so there is no need to panic. My appeal to the public is that Covid-19 is now endemic. The coronavirus has become part of our system, just like any other virus. At any given time, someone may have Covid-19. The real concern is whether a new or severe variant emerges,” he added.

The minister said that Covid tests are mandatory only for Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases.

“Otherwise, standard guidelines apply: keep your hands clean, maintain hygiene. These measures are beneficial not just for Covid-19 but for preventing many other diseases as well.”

The Karnataka Health Department on Friday issued an advisory and said that a gradual increase is seen in the spread of Covid in Bengaluru in the last 20 days.

