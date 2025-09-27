Best Salt Options for Heart Health: How Much Salt Should You Consume Daily?

'Salt' is an important part of our diet. If salt is added to food even a little, it changes the taste of the entire meal. Salt not only enhances the taste of food, but is also beneficial in performing many important functions of the body. Along with this, choosing the right diet is very important to keep the heart healthy. Since salt is the most commonly used ingredient in our daily diet, it has a direct impact on the health of the heart. When it comes to heart health, the question arises as to what salt and in what quantity to eat

Eating too much salt can cause serious problems like high blood pressure, heart attack, heart failure and heart stroke. Those who already have heart-related diseases or some problems are advised to avoid plain white salt, as the high sodium chloride in it increases the pressure on the heart. Then in such a situation, the question arises as to which salt should be used in cooking, so that the taste of the food is preserved and the heart is also safe. Dr. Binay Kumar Pandey, Senior Consultant - Interventional Cardiology and Electrophysiology, Yathrat Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad, in an interview with Sankesthala, has given more information about which and how much salt to eat if you have heart-related problems.

Which salt is best for those with heart-related problems or diseases?

Dr. Binay Kumar says that salt containing sodium is harmful for heart disease patients. Therefore, there are some salts, which have low sodium content and also contain other minerals in good quantities, which can be beneficial for heart health.

1. Low-Sodium Salt: - Low-sodium salt reduces the amount of sodium and replaces it with potassium. Potassium relaxes the blood vessels, which keeps blood pressure under control. This salt is especially for people who have high blood pressure problems. However, people who have kidney disease must consult a doctor before taking this salt. Therefore, you can include this salt in your diet.

2. Rock Salt:- Rock salt, also known as fasting salt, is rich in minerals like magnesium and calcium. Although it has the same amount of sodium as regular salt, it is considered safe to consume in limited quantities since it is natural.

3. Sea Salt:- Sea salt, also known as Himalayan Pink Salt, is rich in natural minerals, which makes it a healthy option for heart disease patients. Himalayan Pink Salt contains minerals like iron, calcium, magnesium, but it is also high in sodium. Therefore, this salt should also be consumed in limited quantities.

Also Read: Are You Low on Vitamin B-12? Know Signs and Side Effects

Exactly how much salt should you eat in a day?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an adult should consume less than 5 grams of salt per day, or about 1 teaspoon. However, people with heart problems should consume much less than 5 grams. Always consult a doctor before adding salt to your diet, depending on your health condition. Low-sodium salt, which contains potassium, can be a good option for heart disease patients, but it should always be used under the advice of a doctor. Rock salt and Himalayan salt are also good options, which are considered safe to eat in limited quantities.