Best Time to Get Vitamin D from Sunlight: How Much Sun Exposure Is Safe and Effective

Vitamin D is very important for our body as it helps maintain overall health, strengthens bones, boosts immunity, and keeps the nerves strong. The primary natural source of Vitamin D is sunlight. However, many people believe that staying in the sun for a longer time provides more benefits, which is not entirely true.

While sunlight does help the body produce Vitamin D, improper timing and exposure can cause harm. Experts recommend sun exposure between 10 am and 2 pm, as the sun’s rays during this period are most effective for Vitamin D synthesis. Exposure early in the morning or late in the evening is less beneficial.

A daily walk in sunlight for 15 to 30 minutes is sufficient, provided the face, hands, and feet are exposed. Staying in the sun for too long increases the risk of sunburn and skin damage. Wearing too many clothes or applying excessive sunscreen can block the sun’s rays, reducing the body’s ability to produce Vitamin D.

Many people unknowingly avoid sun exposure by waking up early, maintaining strict hygiene routines, using sunscreen excessively, or staying indoors during peak sunlight hours. This habit significantly reduces Vitamin D absorption and can negatively impact skin and bone health.

Incorrect sun exposure can lead to skin darkening, sunburn, wrinkles, and long-term skin damage, while insufficient exposure may result in Vitamin D deficiency. Experts warn that nearly 80 percent of people make common mistakes while trying to get Vitamin D. To gain its full benefits, it is important to get sun exposure at the right time and in the right way.