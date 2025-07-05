Bhagar(barnyard millet) Safety Warning Ahead of Ekadashi: Fungal Contamination Can Cause Poisoning

Regardless of the fast, bhagar is mostly eaten as a snack. If this bhagar is infected with fungus, it can lead to food poisoning and serious illness. Against this backdrop, the administration has appealed to the citizens to be vigilant. Also, if moldy bhagar is found being sold, Praveen Phulari, Resident Deputy Collector and Chief Executive Officer of the District Disaster Management Authority, has warned of action against the concerned sellers.

To prevent the sale of adulterated bhagar, the Food and Drug Administration will inspect the shops selling bhagar. The sale of packaged bhagar, whether the packet, bag has the address of the manufacturer, license number, packing and expiry date will be checked. If expired bhagar or flour is found being sold, as well as sellers selling adulterated, moldy bhagar or violating the rules, action will be taken under the Food Safety Act, Phulari has also warned.

Bhagar is infected with the fungus of the 'Aspergillus' species. Which produces toxins like fumigaclavin. The monsoon climate is favorable for the growth of mold. If such mold-infested bhagar is eaten, it can cause poisoning. Preferably, buy bhagar in a packet. Do not buy bhagar on holidays. Check the packaging and the last use date on the packet while buying bhagar. While storing bhagar, keep it in a dry place, in a covered container. So that mold does not grow due to humidity in the atmosphere.

Do not eat bhagar and flour that has been stored for a long time. If possible, do not buy bhagar flour. The flour is more likely to be infected with mold. Eat khichdi instead of bhagar dashi and bread. Grind bhagar flour only as much as necessary. Grind it at home instead of bringing it from outside. For two to three consecutive days.