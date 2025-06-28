Bihar: 80 children fall ill after eating mid-day meals in Supaul

Patna, June 28 A case of food poisoning has appeared at Madhya Vidyalaya Shankarpatti in Chhatapur block, Supaul, where around 80 children fell ill after consuming the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) on Saturday, creating panic among parents and residents.

The children, who complained of stomach ache, vomiting, headache, and nausea, were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Chhatapur, where they were treated with saline and medication.

“The health of the children has deteriorated due to food poisoning. An FIR is being registered in the matter at the BEO level. Whoever is found guilty in the investigation, appropriate action will be taken,” said BDO Dr. Rakesh Gupta, who reached the CHC with CO Rakesh Kumar and Station In charge Krishna Kumar Singh to oversee the situation.

According to CHC in-charge Dr. Naveen Kumar, the condition of most children is now stable, with around 18 children kept under medical observation.

Medical officers, ANMs, and health workers continued treatment throughout the day, while anxious parents and local representatives gathered at the CHC to check on the children.

Several children alleged that the khichdi prepared under the MDM was made using rotten rice containing worms and larvae.

They claimed that Headmaster Harishchandra Kumar forced them to eat the khichdi, threatening them with a ladle when they tried to leave without eating.

“The cook had refused to prepare khichdi using the rice, but it was prepared under pressure from the HM. After consuming it, children started falling ill within half an hour,” alleged a parent outside the CHC.

BDO Dr. Rakesh Gupta has confirmed food poisoning and assured that a detailed investigation has been initiated.

Food poisoning incidents related to mid-day meal schemes continue to surface in Bihar, highlighting the urgent need for stricter quality checks on food grains and implementation at the school level to ensure the safety of children.

--IANS

