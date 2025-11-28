Bihar CM inspects PMCH, reviews progress of redevelopment works

Patna, Nov 28 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Friday, inspected the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) to review the ongoing redevelopment and the progress of key infrastructure projects.

The Chief Minister began his visit at the Emergency Building of the PMCH, where he reviewed the functioning of the emergency unit and sought details from officials on the availability of medical facilities and services.

He then inspected various departments on the third floor of the hospital, including the general medicine OPD, dental OPD, and gynaecology and obstetrics OPD.

During the inspection, Nitish Kumar also reached the sixth floor to review the modular operation theatre, ICU, oxygen pipeline setup, consultation rooms, and other critical medical facilities.

On the top floor, he inspected the air ambulance landing area and directed officials to ensure that the boundary wall around the helipad is built at an adequate height for safety.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to expedite the pace of construction and ensure that all work is completed within stipulated deadlines and with proper quality standards.

The PMCH redevelopment project was launched on February 8, 2021. Since then, several components of the project have been completed.

On February 27, 2024, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Combined Ultrasound and Biochemical Screening (CUB) unit, the Myosin Light Chain Phosphatase (MLCP) section, the Nurses' and Girls' hostels, and laid the foundation stone for the power grid building.

Following the inauguration, the Bihar State Blood Bank began operating from the second floor of the CUB building.

On May 3, 2024, Nitish Kumar inaugurated the newly constructed tower 1-2 building.

Its basement provides parking for 120 four-wheelers and two-wheelers.

The first floor of the hospital building offers CT scan, MRI, ultrasound and X-ray facilities, along with ENT (Interventional Medical Practitioner) and Dermatology and Venereology departments.

The Medicine (Interventional Medical Practitioner) and Dermatology and Venereology departments function on the second and fourth floors.

