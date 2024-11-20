Bihar govt launches Ayushman Vandan Scheme

Patna, Nov 20 The Bihar government launched the Ayushman Vandan Scheme on Wednesday which is aimed at providing free healthcare benefits to senior citizens aged 70 years and above.

The scheme was inaugurated by Health Minister Mangal Pandey and Urban Development Minister Nitin Naveen during a program at the Maurya Lok Complex in Patna.

On the occasion, Ayushman cards were distributed to some beneficiaries to mark the commencement of the initiative.

Under this scheme, the government will fully bear the treatment costs for eligible individuals.

The government aims to issue 50 lakh Ayushman Vandan cards by December 12, 2024.

“In Patna, the Municipal Corporation will lead a campaign across all 75 wards to identify eligible elderly individuals and ensure their enrollment. The card-making process is completely free of cost. A systematic drive has been initiated, where municipal and health officials will actively reach out to senior citizens to enrol them in the scheme,” Mangal Pandey said.

This scheme is a step towards making healthcare more inclusive and accessible in Bihar, reflecting the government’s dedication to improving the welfare of senior citizens.

The Bihar government is making significant strides in implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, a flagship healthcare initiative aimed at providing free treatment for vulnerable sections of society.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that Bihar ranks third in terms of card issuance and is working to move up to the second position by December.

The scheme has saved ₹1,800 crore for beneficiaries, reflecting its financial impact on reducing healthcare costs for families.

Urban Development Minister Nitin Naveen said that the government would launch a door-to-door campaign in Patna to ensure every eligible individual receives their Ayushman Card.

“This initiative demonstrates a proactive approach to maximise coverage. The campaign aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election promise to make healthcare accessible for all,” Naveen said.

To create an Ayushman Card, people should have an Aadhar Card as proof of identity, a residence certificate, to establish domicile, a ration card, to verify eligibility and a mobile number, for communication and registration purposes.

