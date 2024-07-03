Bihar govt to offer MBBS course in Hindi from next academic session: Health Minister

Patna July 3 The Bihar government has decided to offer MBBS course to students in Hindi starting the next academic session, state Health Minister Mangal Pandey said on Tuesday.

With this, Bihar will become the second state in India after Madhya Pradesh to offer medical studies in Hindi.

“The Health Department of Bihar, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has taken this historic step after thorough discussions on the necessary aspects, including the availability of Hindi textbooks for the MBBS course. This decision aligns with the government's goal of promoting Hindi and making it a global language,” Pandey said.

The new provision is based on the recommendations of a nine-member committee, which will be implemented in accordance with the AIIMS Delhi syllabus for students clearing the NEET-UG 2024.

The students will have the option to study in Hindi or English medium. The idea is to simplify medical education and support meritorious students from Hindi medium backgrounds.

The state has approximately 85,000 government schools, where Hindi medium is the preferred mode of imparting education.

