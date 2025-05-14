Bihar: Jan Aushadhi Kendras cut down medical expenses; Motihari residents thank Modi govt

Motihari, May 14 Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), people across the country have got access to cheaper medicines with discounts ranging up to 50 to 80 per cent, thus slashing their medical expenses substantially.

In Bihar’s Motihari district, the Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) opened under the scheme have become hugely popular and are being visited by hordes of people, who want to purchase affordable medicines for themselves and their family members.

A couple of beneficiaries spoke to IANS, sharing the positive impact of the scheme on their lives.

Beneficiary Devanti Devi said: "Medicines are available at very high prices in the market. But, here we get them at cheaper rates. Medicines, which used to cost thousands of rupees in private medical stores, are available at Jan Aushadhi Kendras at highly subsidised rates, up to 80 per cent.”

She said that her whole family is thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this scheme.

Another beneficiary, Pankaj, told IANS that he is a frequent visitor to Jan Aushadhi Kendras and now buys medicines from there.

“Thyroid medicines used to cost thousands of rupees at private medical stores. But, here the medicine is available for less than half the price,” he said, while expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for people-friendly scheme.

Aishwarya Priya, who runs the Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Motihari said that the centre is providing relief to locals and also spoke about her self-reliance.

“This centre has given me a lot of relief. I have become self-reliant. The common people are getting medicines at cheaper rates than the market,” she told IANS.

She said that she had read somewhere about the PMBJP scheme and then decided to open such a centre in her hometown.

“I applied to open Jan Aushadhi Kendra, after which, I was allotted a place for the centre here,” she said.

Notably, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has brought about a significant change in India's healthcare landscape. The aim of this initiative is to provide high-quality generic medicines at affordable prices to make essential healthcare accessible to all citizens.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor