BIS committed to enhancing quality, safety in Ayurveda through robust standardisation

New Delhi, Jan 12 The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing quality and safety in Ayurveda through robust standardisation.

The BIS successfully organised a national-level workshop in collaboration with the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) through its Division of Ayurveda, Centre for Integrative Medicine and Research.

The event, exclusively designed for faculty members, researchers, startups, and industry representatives engaged in the Ayurveda sector, witnessed the participation of nearly 180 delegates from across the country. It marked a significant milestone in the collective journey towards strengthening quality, safety, and global acceptance of Ayurveda.

“BIS is committed to strengthening quality and safety in Ayurveda through robust and inclusive standardisation mechanisms,” said Shrishti Dixit, Head of the AYUSH Department, BIS. She highlighted that standards form the foundation of trust, which is essential for the international recognition and wider adoption of Ayurveda.

The workshop theme, inspired by BIS’s guiding motto “Manakah Patha Pradarshaka” highlighted the critical role of standards in harmonising classical Ayurvedic wisdom with modern scientific and regulatory frameworks.

“The workshop represents an important step toward bridging traditional knowledge with contemporary requirements through structured and meaningful standardisation,” said Jayant Deopujari, Chairperson of the Ayurveda Sectional Committee, BIS.

He underscored the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to position Ayurveda as a globally trusted healthcare system.

Dr. Sharath K Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor - Health Sciences, MAHE, Manipal, stressed the urgent need for standardisation in traditional systems such as Ayurveda. He assured full institutional support from MAHE and its various divisions in advancing this national initiative of the government.

The discussions focused on multi-disciplinary collaboration, the role of standards in nurturing Ayurveda startups, and the responsibility of the industry in driving quality and compliance. Participants actively engaged in open discussions, sharing innovative ideas and practical insights on advancing standardization in Ayurveda.

Raghavendra Naik, Scientist-C, BIS, emphasised the importance of interdisciplinary research, strong academia-industry partnerships. He also called for targeted capacity-building initiatives to create a sustainable and collaborative ecosystem involving academia, industry, and policymakers for Ayurveda standardisation.

