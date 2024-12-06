BJP's Bansuri Swaraj slams AAP govt for not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 6 Ahead of the Assembly polls early next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bansuri Swaraj has hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi over the non-implementation of the 'Ayushman Bharat Scheme' and accusing it of depriving the Delhi residents of one of the largest health schemes in the world.

Bansuri Swaraj, the Lok Sabha MP from the New Delhi constituency, on Thursday, criticised the AAP government for not implementing the scheme in Delhi, despite its wide-reaching benefits across the country.

"Ayushman Bharat, launched by PM Modi, is one of the largest health benefit schemes in the world, which gives Rs 5 lakh health cover for free to every single beneficiary. Unfortunately, the AAP government of Delhi is not allowing the implementation of this scheme in Delhi," she said.

Speaking on the campaign launched by Delhi BJP, she added, "Today, State President Virendra Sachdeva has launched a signature campaign where we are going to ask people who will come and give their signature as a consent to implement this scheme."

Earlier on Thursday, BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva launched a signature campaign today to strongly take the issue before the people.

The BJP is now seeking public support to put pressure on the Delhi government to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme and provide its benefits to the people of Delhi.

Earlier on Thursday, Virendra Sachdeva slammed AAP for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi, despite its benefits for millions across India.

"Ayushman Bharat Scheme is the PM's initiative that has benefited crores of people across the country. Unfortunately, in Delhi, AAP is not allowing this scheme to be implemented. We even went to court because of this, and the hearing is ongoing. We want the people of Delhi to benefit from this scheme," he said.

BJP MPs Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari also criticised the Delhi government for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, accusing it of denying free healthcare benefits to the city's poor.

Kishan said that while in BJP-ruled states, people are receiving free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, the poor people of Delhi are not benefitting from the scheme. They also announced a signature campaign to pressure the Delhi government to adopt the scheme.

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana is a national health insurance scheme aimed at providing free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for poor families.

While BJP MPs pushed for its implementation in Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) responded by saying that her government is ready to implement the scheme but with some concerns.

On November 28, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Delhi government regarding the non-implementation of the scheme, following a PIL filed by the seven BJP MPs from Delhi.

Responding to it, Chief Minister Atishi, affirmed the Delhi government's commitment to providing strong healthcare services but pointed out differences between the facilities available under Ayushman Bharat and those already offered by the Delhi government.

"The Delhi government has always been committed to providing robust health facilities. We are ready to implement the core principles of Ayushman Bharat. However, there are significant contradictions between the facilities provided by Delhi government hospitals and those under the Ayushman Yojana. In Delhi government hospitals, everything is free. On the other hand, Ayushman Bharat imposes restrictions, such as denying benefits to those who own a refrigerator, a vehicle, or a concrete house. It also caps the financial assistance at Rs5 lakh per family. If two family members are ill simultaneously, one may not receive benefits," she said.

Atishi further stressed that the Delhi government does not want to compromise on free medical care and has instructed the health department to explore ways to implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana without disadvantage.

