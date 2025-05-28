Blood Cancer Symptoms: Small Signs That Could Save Your Life

Blood cancer is one of the serious type of cancer and number of people dies due to this. This cancer is also known as leukemia in medical terms. There are also different types of blood cancer. In most cases, all types of blood cancer start from the bone marrow.

This soft tissue is inside the bones, where blood cells are produced. Today, on the occasion of World Cancer Day, we are going to tell you about some common symptoms of blood cancer. So that you can get treatment on time.

Types of Blood Cancer

The main types of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), myeloproliferative disorder (MPD) and multiple myeloma. All of these have different effects on the body. But some signs and symptoms are similar. Which should not be ignored. The worrying thing is that often some patients do not show any symptoms. Let's know some symptoms...

Cough or chest pain: You may have a cough or chest pain after having blood cancer. This is due to the formation of abnormal blood cells in the spleen. If you feel anything like this, contact your doctor immediately.

Recurrent infections: If you are constantly getting sick or get infections easily, you get fever and chills quickly, then be careful in time. This may be due to a decrease in the white blood cells that fight diseases in your body.

Easy bruising and blood vessels: If you have a rash on your body, itchiness, bruise easily and keep bleeding, then this is a sign. This is due to a decrease in platelets, which are cells that help in clotting the blood.

Loss of appetite: Loss of appetite or feeling nauseous can also be a sign of blood cancer. This is due to the formation of abnormal blood cells in your body. Which puts pressure on your stomach.

Constant fatigue: Constant weakness and fatigue can be a sign of blood cancer. This can be caused by not having enough red blood cells. This can cause you to become anemic.

Other symptoms of blood cancer: Night sweats, trouble breathing, swollen lymph nodes in the neck, sudden weight loss, bleeding gums while brushing can also be symptoms of blood cancer. If you notice these symptoms, contact your doctor immediately.