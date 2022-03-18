Body of Karnataka student killed in Ukraine to be donated to medical college

Haveri, (Karnataka), March 18 The family of Karnataka student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who died in war-torn Ukraine, has decided to donate his body to a medical college in the state.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that the body of Naveen would reach Bengaluru International airport early on Monday.

Shekarappa, the killed student's father, on Friday said that he was saddened as the process of bringing back the body of his son was delayed. "Now, the sadness has gone away after learning that we will be able to see his body for the last time," he said.

The body is reaching the Chalageri village on Monday, he said. After performing the final rites, the family has decided to donate the body to the S.S. Medical College of Davanagere, he added.

The decision has been taken to enable the medical college students with their studies, he said.

He also thanked everyone for bringing back his son's body after 21 days.

Naveen's mother Vijayalakshmi has also thanked authorities for bringing back the body of her son, saying this has bought some solace.

Naveen was killed in Kharkiv city on March 1 when he had come out of bunker in search of food. The state government has paid over Rs 25 lakh compensation to his family.

