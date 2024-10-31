BPL Group Chairman T.P.G. Nambiar passes away, top leaders express condolences

Bengaluru, Oct 31 Consumer electronics and medical device major BPL Group's founder and Chairman T.P.G. Nambiar passed away in Bengaluru early on Thursday. He was 94.

Nambiar's son-in-law and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar confirmed the news.

"It is with great sadness that I inform all abt the passing away of my father-in-law TPG Nambiar, Chairman BPL Group. #OmShanthi He was a true visionary and built one of Indias most trusted consumer brands that remains popular to this day. #BelieveInTheBest", he said in a post on X.

"I am pausing my Election campaign work and returning to Bengaluru to be with family," the BJP leader wrote.

Returning to India after working in the US and the UK, Nambiar had set up the British Physical Laboratories India Pvt Ltd, as a joint venture with a British company, in Kerala in 1963 to manufacture precision devices for defence forces. It later expanded its medical devices, and in the 1980s, also diversified into televisions, video cassette recorders, and later on refrigerators and other consumer electrical and electronic devices.

Condoling the death of Nambiar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, said: "Shri TPG Nambiar Ji was a pioneering innovator and industrialist, who was a strong votary of making India economically strong. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers."

Karnataka's Commerce & Industries and Infrastructure Minister M.B. Patil wrote on X: "I am deeply saddened to hear the passing of T.P. Gopalan Nambiar, the visionary founder of the BPL Group, whose pioneering contributions to India's electronics industry have left an indelible mark. His legacy will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul find eternal peace. #BPL"

Veteran BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa, in an X post, said: "Saddened by the passing of Shri TPG Nambiar, founder of the iconic BPL brand, who has been a close acquaintance for a long time. Shri Nambiar's enormous contributions and legacy will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones".

Biocon Ltd Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also expressed her condolences.

"Founder of BPL Group, T P Gopalan Nambiar, passes away at 94; mourned by political leaders and family. A great visionary Business Leader who was a forerunner of our tele tech industry. Om Shanthi", she said on X.

