Brain fever: Karnataka govt releases guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrims

Bengaluru, Nov 18 The Karnataka government has issued guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrims following cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis or brain fever caused by the Naegleria fowleri microorganism, commonly known as the “brain eating amoeba.” The guidelines aim to protect public health and ensure preventive measures.

The Commissioner of the Health Department stated on Tuesday that Naegleria fowleri is a free-living amoeba typically found in warm freshwater and sand, such as stagnant water, puddles and swimming pools. The infection does not spread from one person to another, nor does it occur by drinking contaminated water.

Naegleria fowleri is a highly virulent microorganism, and when water containing the amoeba enters the nose, it can reach the brain and cause the rare and often fatal condition of amoebic meningoencephalitis. During the pilgrimage, pilgrims are advised to ensure that water does not enter the nose while bathing. The use of nose clips is also recommended.

After exposure to water, if an individual develops symptoms such as fever, severe headache, nausea, vomiting, neck stiffness, altered mental status or behavioural disturbances, they should immediately seek medical attention at the nearest government hospital without delay, the Health Department stated.

As Sabarimala's annual pilgrimage season began, Kerala's Health Department issued an advisory to the devotees emphasising that devotees must ensure that water does not enter the body through the nose while taking a bath.

The notice has been issued in the wake of a spike in amoebic meningoencephalitis cases in the state.

A large number of devotees from Karnataka visit the shrine, as it is one of the states with many Ayyappan temples.

Nearly two lakh devotees arrived at the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday within 48 hours of the temple opening for the annual 'mandala-makaravilakku' pilgrimage season. Large crowds of devotees packed the pilgrimage route from Pamba, the foothills of Sabarimala, to the Sannidhanam, with many facing hours-long delays in climbing the path.

According to an official statement, on November 16, the day on which the temple opened, 53,278 pilgrims visited the shrine. Heavy rush at Sabarimala is leading to chaos as queues for 'darshan' stretch up to 10 hours, according to local authorities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor