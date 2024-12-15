Brazilian President Lula 'alert and oriented', awaiting medical discharge

Sao Paulo, Dec 15 Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is "alert and oriented" following emergency surgery for an intracranial hemorrhage, according to a medical bulletin.

The 79-year-old president is eating normally and walking at the Sirio-Libanes Hospital in Sao Paulo and will undergo further blood tests, but no additional diagnostic imaging tests are scheduled, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to his doctors, Lula is recovering in intermediate care and is expected to be discharged soon to return to work next week.

On Friday, the president shared a video on social media showing him walking in the hospital hall, talking with a doctor and chatting with his wife, Rosangela da Silva. In a post on X, he wrote that he feels "strong and well."

After complaining of a severe headache, Lula was admitted for emergency surgery when a hematoma was found between his brain and meningeal membrane.

Doctors confirmed that there were no injuries or other consequences from the hematoma.

The issue was linked to Lula's fall at the presidential residence, the Palacio da Alvorada, in late October when he hurt the back of his head and received five stitches, forcing him to cancel several commitments, including his trip to the BRICS summit in Russia.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will seek reelection in 2026, the presidency's Secretary of Social Communication Paulo Pimenta has confirmed.

In an interview with CNN Brasil, Pimenta assured that the president was in good health following medical interventions to treat a brain bleed, adding he was "the most qualified and prepared person" to continue leading the country.

"President Lula is doing very well. This is a simple procedure. President Lula is a person who takes care of himself, who has demonstrated that constantly, with discipline. A person who knows Brazil and who is extremely prepared," said Pimenta.

"I have no doubt that President Lula is the most qualified and capable person. And he will certainly be our candidate in 2026 to be able to maintain our project," he stressed, Xinhua news agency reported.

