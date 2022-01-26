BSF launches boat ambulance in Malkangiri in Odisha

New Delhi, Jan 26 On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday launched 'Boat Ambulance' at BSF Camp Janbai in the remote location of Swabhimaan Anchal in Malkangiri district in Odisha.

BSF DIG of Malkangiri Sanjay Kumar Singh along with the officials of state administration and medical officers launched the Boat Ambulance in presence of a large crowd, gathered near Gurupriya Bridge that would serve the need of medical exigencies of inhabitants living in remote locations of Swabhimaan Anchal.

The BSF officials said that during the recent visit of Force Director General (DG) Pankaj Kumar Singh, the concept was perceived and the need of a 'Boat Ambulance' was felt for the far flung population living specifically in GP Jantri and GP Panasput, so that medical aid could be provided to them in the shortest possible time.

Subsequently the modalities were deliberated upon with BSF Additional DG R.S. Bhati who issued necessary directions in this regard and IG of Odisha Frontier Satish Chandra Budakoti on his visit to Swabhimaan Anchal ahead of Republic Day carried out the pre-launch inspection.

With the combined effort of BSF and state administration, the boat ambulance is all set to start its voyage from today.

Swabhimaan Anchal, the erstwhile Cut Off Area, was created when the Balimela dam came into being in 1977 which isolated 151 villages from the mainland. After four decades, the turning point came in 2018 when Gurupriya Bridge was built under the heavy protection of Border Security Force troops, making it feasible for the Security Forces & State Administration to venture into Maoist Bastion with a vision of development in the region.

"Today, it is a proud moment to mention that the tricolour flutters in Border Security Force Camps ahead of Gurupriya Bridge ensuring safety, security and development in the region. Now, people have enhanced trust over security forces and the state administration. To strengthen it further, the boat ambulance launched today shall be beneficial for about 30,000 inhabitants, specifically for the villagers living on either bank of Balimela reservoir and across the reservoir axis extending from GP Jantri in the North to Chitrakonda in the South," the BSF officials said.

They also said that any needy person can call for boat ambulance and BSF would provide them prompt medicare and also evacuate the injured or sick individual to the nearest primary health center and community health center available. Further they would be sent to district health hospital at Malkangiri for special treatment, if needed.

This boat ambulance is equipped with an oxygen support system and emergency medications along with trained medical staff, the officials added.

Speaking at this occasion, Force DIG Sanjay Kumar Singh urged the people of Swabhimaan Anchal to take maximum benefit of this boat ambulance and make it a grand success. He also thanked all stakeholders for giving BSF an opportunity to serve the people more cohesively.

