BSF organises medical seminar in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 13 The Border Security Force (BSF) Frontier HQ Kashmir and Composite Hospital BSF Srinagar on Monday organised a Medical Seminar and CME (Continued Medical Education) in the Frontier HQ Conference Hall, an official said.

A statement mentioned that the theme of this Conference was “Healthy Warriors, Secure Borders; Protecting those who protect".

An official said that this was the first plastic-free Medical Conference in BSF which was a Green Initiative by Composite Hospital, BSF, Srinagar.

"The CME was chaired by Dr. Umesh Tiwari, IG/Director (Medical), Medical Directorate BSF who with his vast experience served as a Panelist for the entire Conference. The talks were delivered by five BSF doctors and two specialists from GMC Srinagar," the statement noted.

Topics deliberated upon were -- 1.Stress in Armed Forces; 2. One fight, Three Fronts :- Obesity, DM & Fatty Liver; 3.PIVD and Radiculopathy; 4.Case presentation of a Gun Shot Injury; 5.High Altitude Sickness; 6.Hypertensive Crises and 7. Hospital safety Management.

The statement mentioned that the sessions were eye openers, educative, informative and with drive home messages.

"Stress management is very crucial, so is the focus of controlling and treating lifestyle diseases. Appropriate diagnosis and treatment of diseases prevalent in Kashmir like PIVD, Hypertension, high altitude sickness is the need of the hour. Managing trauma and quality control of our hospitals will take the hospitals of BSF to newer levels. Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council had accredited this CME with four Credit points," it said.

The conference was attended by approximately 50 delegates including both Medical Officers from all over the Valley as well as senior general duty officers.

"This conference threw light on the matters of prioritizing well being and healthy life styles of our troops to serve our nations better," the statement said.

