Cabinet apprised of achievements under National Health Mission between FY 2021-24

New Delhi, Jan 22 The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was apprised of the progress made under the National Health Mission (NHM) during the years 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.

This included an accelerated decline in maternal mortality rate (MMR), infant mortality rate, under-five mortality rate, and total fertility rate and the progress in respect of various diseases programmes like tuberculosis (TB), malaria, kala-azar, dengue, leprosy, viral hepatitis, among others, as well as the new initiatives undertaken such as National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission.

“The NHM has significantly contributed to improving India's public health outcomes through its relentless efforts in expanding human resources, addressing critical health issues, and fostering an integrated response to health emergencies,” according to a Cabinet Communique.

Maternal and child health, disease elimination, and healthcare infrastructure were the key achievements of the NHM between FY 2021-24. MMR declined by 83 per cent since 1990, which is higher than the global decline of 45 per cent.

The country also demonstrated a higher decline of 75 per cent in the reduction of under-five mortality rates in comparison to the global reduction of 60 per cent since 1990. Notably, TB incidence reduced from 237 per 1,00,000 population in 2015 to 195 in 2023; TB mortality rate decreased from 28 to 22 in the same period.

The initiative also played a significant role during the Covid-19 pandemic and ensured more accessible and quality healthcare services across the country.

It played a crucial role in increasing the human resources within the healthcare sector and strengthening the public health system, which was key in the fight against Covid.

NHM has also addressed pressing public health concerns such as tobacco use and snakebite envenoming.

The Mission contributed to a 17.3 per cent reduction in tobacco use over the past decade.

“The ongoing efforts of NHM have successfully led to a dramatic transformation in India's healthcare landscape. By expanding human resources, improving health outcomes, and addressing critical health issues, NHM continues to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services across the nation,” the Communique said.

“With significant progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), India is on track to meet its health targets well ahead of the 2030 deadline,” it added.

