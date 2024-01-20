Calcutta Medical College probe panel finds two senior PGTs guilty of ragging juniors

Kolkata, Jan 20 An internal committee of the Calcutta Medical College & Hospital here has submitted its report holding two senior post-graduate trainees (PGTs) of the institution of the country guilty of involvement in ragging of their juniors.

Both these PGTs found to be guilty in the case are attached to the orthopaedic department of the medical college, sources aware of the development said.

Both of them are in the second year and some students of the first year were victims of their ragging menace.

Sources said that the disciplinary action will be taken against them as per recommendations of the National Medical Commission in such matters.

Early this month, two junior postgraduate trainees have complained of physical assault by these two senior PGTs.

One of the two victims have even alleged that he had been subjected to immense physical and psychological ragging for the last four months as a result of which he even had to consult a psychologist.

The development created ripples in the academic circle of the state, especially against the backdrop of the ragging-related suicide of minor fresh of Jadavpur University in August last year.

Investigations in the matter revealed that there was gross negligence on part of the university authorities in following the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) in checking the ragging menace within the campus, especially in the students’ hostels. A number of present and former students of the university were arrested by Kolkata Police in this matter and they are currently in judicial custody.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor