Cambodia gives high priority to people's health, HIV AIDS prevention control: PM Hun

Phnom Penh, May 13 Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Tuesday that the government gave high priority to people's health and HIV/AIDS prevention and control.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Winnie

"Samdech Thipadei highlighted the attention of the Royal Government of Cambodia in the fight against HIV/AIDS through the launches of many policies and strategic action plans," the news release said.

Samdech Thipadei is the honorific title of Hun Manet.

"He said the Royal Government of Cambodia has given high priority to strengthening the health sector, especially improving people's well-being," the news release added.

"When we talk about building human capital, we must pay attention to our people's health," the prime minister said.

Hun Manet thanked the UN for its contribution to Cambodia's socio-economic development and highly appreciated UNAIDS for its active participation in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the Southeast Asian country.

HIV is the virus that causes AIDS, Xinhua news agency reported.

For her part, Byanyima commended Cambodia's remarkable progress in all sectors and outstanding achievements in responding to HIV/AIDS.

"Cambodia's successful response to HIV/AIDS has not only reduced the rate of new HIV infections, but has also contributed to regional and global efforts in combating HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases," she said.

She reaffirmed UNAIDS' continued support to Cambodia to achieve the 95-95-95 HIV treatment targets.

The targets mean 95 per cent of the people who are living with HIV know their HIV status, 95 per cent of the people who know that they are living with HIV are on lifesaving antiretroviral treatment, and 95 per cent of people under treatment are virally suppressed.

According to the news release, the kingdom has so far achieved a response rate of 92-100-98.

The National Centre for HIV/AIDS, Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (NCHADS) said Cambodia has roughly 76,000 people living with HIV/AIDS, of which 69,413 have received antiretroviral drugs.

Some 7,000 people were still unaware that they were infected with HIV, and had not yet received antiretroviral drugs, the NCHADS said.

