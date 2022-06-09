Cambodia rolls out 5th Covid dose

Phnom Penh, June 9 Cambodia on Thursday started providing the fifth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to priority groups across the country, Health Ministry spokeswoman Or Vandine announced.

The priority groups include political leaders, health workers, government officials, civil servants, armed forces, the elderly, staff of embassies, national and international organisations, journalists, and celebrities, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Vaccine is the most powerful tool to protect your lives from the Covid-19," the spokeswoman told reporters while visiting an inoculation site in Phnom Penh.

"Booster doses are essential to strengthen your immunity against COVID-19, so please come for your booster shots when your turns come," she added.

She said the interval between the fourth and the fifth doses is at least three months.

On Tuesday, Southeast Asian country announced that it has become free of Covid after the last patient recovered. There were no new cases for the last 31 days.

Vandine attributed the country's success in controlling the pandemic to the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines.

Over 15 million people, or 94 per cent of its 16 million population, have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccines, the Health Ministry said, adding that of them, 14.3 million, or 89.4 per cent, have been fully inoculated with two shots.

Also, some 9.25 million, or 58 per cent, have got a third dose, and 2.58 million, or 16 per cent, received a fourth shot.

Propelled by vaccinations, Cambodia has resumed all socioeconomic activities and reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travellers without quarantine since November last year.

