Campaigns like Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan to empower, transform women’s lives: PM

New Delhi, Nov 1 Mass campaigns like the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan (Healthy Woman, Empowered Family) help to empower and transform the lives of women, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

He also lauded the creation of three Guinness World Records titles under the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan.

“This is very commendable! Such mass movements add impetus to our women empowerment efforts and have a transformative impact on the lives of our Nari Shakti,” the Prime Minister said in a post on social media platform X.

The records include the highest number of people registering for a healthcare platform in one month, with more than 3.21 crore registrations.

The second record was for the most people signing up for breast cancer screening online in a single week, with over 9.94 lakh participants.

The third record was for the most people signing up for vital signs screening online at the state level within a week, crossing 1.25 lakh participants.

Launched by the Prime Minister, the campaign ran from September 17 to October 2, coinciding with Poshan Maah.

It focused on improving the health and nutrition of women, adolescent girls, and children while promoting early disease detection and access to essential health services.

Earlier. Union Health Minister JP Nadda said the three Guinness World Records reaffirm “our commitment to preventive and women-centric healthcare”.

“Over 19.7 lakh health camps were organised under the campaign with a footfall of more than 11 crore people across all districts,” Nadda shared on X.

The health impact of the campaign has been significant, with 1.78 crore hypertension screenings, 1.73 crore diabetes tests, 69.5 lakh oral cancer screenings, and 62.6 lakh antenatal care check-ups conducted.

Additionally, 1.43 crore vaccine doses were administered, and 1.51 crore anaemia tests were carried out. More than 85.9 lakh women were screened for tuberculosis, 10.2 lakh for sickle cell disease, and over 2.14 crore people attended counselling and wellness sessions.

The campaign also registered more than 2.68 lakh Nikshay Mitras, supported by My Bharat volunteers, to strengthen India’s fight against tuberculosis.

