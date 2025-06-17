Can Marrying Close Relative Affect Baby's Health? Here’s What Expert Says

Getting married to relatives is pretty normal in several tradition especially, the practice of marrying one's maternal uncle's daughter or other close relatives is still seen in some societies. But did you know that such marriages are likely to have adverse effects on the health of the baby. Although the number of marriages between relatives has decreased somewhat due to increasing awareness of health literacy, they have not stopped completely. Given the risks, medical experts generally advise against consanguineous marriages. However, if such unions occur, prenatal testing, particularly blood screening for the baby, is crucial for early disease detection and treatment.

But due to the advancements in medical technology in the past few years, it has now become possible to identify any serious disease or genetic defect in the fetus in the early stages of pregnancy. In such a situation, if the disease is likely to endanger the future of the baby, then the option of abortion can be chosen on medical advice. However, abortion can be done legally only within certain weeks. Currently, medical permission for abortion in India is from 20 to 24 weeks. In some serious medical conditions, abortion can be done even after that, but it requires court approval.

‘Thalassemia’ a serious genetic disease

The most common disease in consanguineous marriages is thalassemia. This is a genetic blood disorder, in which the hemoglobin in the body does not function properly. Children affected by this disease need blood transfusions every 4 to 6 weeks. Therefore, such children have to be registered in a specific blood bank and given blood regularly. Apart from thalassemia, many other genetic disorders can be seen in such babies. These children need long-term treatment, and in some cases, bone marrow transplant is also an option. Although this treatment is expensive, many parents follow this path for the health of their children.

What did the doctor say?

If pregnancy occurs after consanguineous marriage, it is essential to consult a doctor immediately. Because in such marriages, the baby is more likely to have thalassemia, Down syndrome or other genetic disorders. Blood tests and in-depth sonography (anomaly scan) done early in pregnancy can help predict the health of the baby. Timely diagnosis as per the doctor's advice makes it easier to take critical decisions and avoid future complications, said Dr. Vinayak Sawardekar, Superintendent of St. George's Hospital.