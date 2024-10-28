Can standing for long periods raise risk of stroke?

New Delhi, Oct 28 People whose occupations require them to stand for long hours, like retail workers, hairdressers, or factory employees, are more susceptible to suffering strokes, according to experts on Monday, ahead of World Stroke Day.

World Stroke Day is celebrated annually on October 29 to raise awareness about the condition to prevent and treat it fast.

The number of people worldwide having a new stroke rose to 11.9 million in 2021 -- up by 70 per cent since 1990. Stroke-related deaths rose to 7.3 million -- up by 44 per cent since 1990.

While stroke is now the third leading cause of death worldwide (after ischaemic heart disease and Covid-19), the condition is highly preventable and treatable.

“Standing for extended periods can increase the risk of blood pooling in the legs, which slows circulation. This lack of efficient blood flow may lead to the formation of clots, raising the risk of stroke, particularly if these clots travel to the brain,” Dr Raghvendra Ramdasi, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai, told IANS.

Ramdasi noted that over time, poor circulation can also contribute to hypertension -- another stroke risk factor.

A recent study from Australia involving over 83,000 participants found that prolonged sitting or standing was linked to a higher risk of problems such as varicose veins and feeling dizzy or lightheaded.

The study called for regular movements.

It noted that standing for extended periods can cause blood to pool in the legs, which slows circulation and raises the possibility of blood clots.

“An ischemic stroke could result from these clots dislodging and moving to the brain if there is a hole in the heart, where they would stop blood flow,” Dr. Vikram Huded, HOD and Director and Clinical Lead - Interventional Neurology at Narayana Group told IANS.

The experts recommended people with existing heart disease, hypertension, or a family history of stroke be particularly careful and take frequent breaks to move around.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor