Can vegan diet improve sex life? Here's the exact truth

Will changing to a vegan diet improve your sex life? In a major revelation, British journalist Georgette Culley has answered this long awaited question. Kali shared her experience and told that ever since she started the vegan diet, her sex life has become better than before. She told that one day she ate meat and went to bed with her lover but she fell asleep as soon as she left. This happened many times with Kali. After that she left non-vegetarian and became vegetarian and since then her sex life also got better. The British journalist said, ‘I have been a vegetarian for the last six months. The fat of my waist has also reduced due to vegetarianism. My energy level as well as my desire for sex has increased. Now we are able to make love to each other in bed for a long time. My partner has also adopted Vegan Diet. I have found that now he has started loving me more than before.

Continuing further she said, this is not her idea but there is a science behind it. By eating mostly vegetarian foods, blood circulation increases, due to which the desire for sex also increases. Leafy vegetables, figs, pumpkin seeds, cayenne pepper, dark chocolate and almonds are all rich in vitamin B and zinc. These increase the level of testosterone (sex hormone) as well as sexual desire. Sex life is good by consuming them. Some experts believe that meat, eggs and dairy contain high cholesterol and saturated animal fat, which can clog our arteries. This can slow down the flow of blood to the lower parts of our body, leading to male impotence. Georgette Kali says that if you want the results to be quick and good, then along with exercise, eat a diet rich in flavonoids. For this, make fruits like strawberries, blueberries and apples a part of your diet. Meanwhile, according to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, a diet rich in flavonoids can reduce the risk of erectile dysfunction in men by more than 20 percent. Research has shown that not consuming meat and dairy can increase the level of serotonin hormone in our body. This hormone also helps to keep us happy. In another research it has also been revealed that people who eat vegetarian food, their body smells better than those who eat non-vegetarian food.