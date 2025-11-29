Can You Drink Lemon Water in Winter? Know the Benefits and Side Effects

Lemon is a fruit that not only adds flavor to food but also provides many health benefits. Most people drink a lot of lemon water in summer, because it provides many benefits to the body. It gives energy to the body and also removes dehydration. Lemon is rich in vitamin C. Which boosts immunity. But it is generally seen that many people avoid drinking lemon water in winter. Because many people are afraid of getting a cough or cold because lemon is sour. But many people do not know whether they should avoid drinking lemon water during cold days or not. That is what we are going to understand today.

According to research published in the ‘Journal of Nutrition’, lemon water is beneficial for the body. A study in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology 2020 has said that lemon is rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C is a powerful anti-oxidant. It strengthens the immune system and increases the production of white blood cells, which protect the body from infections.

Can you drink lemon water in winter?

Research shows that drinking lemon water is very beneficial for the body even in winter. Drinking lemon mixed with warm water in the morning provides many benefits to the body. Such as, toxins are released from the body, digestion improves, energy is provided for the day, metabolism that slows down in winter improves, etc. A study in the ‘Journal of Nutrition’ has found that drinks that are high in citric acid and good in hydration can increase the metabolic rate, control appetite and help in weight control.

Drinking lemon juice with hot water gives a further boost to metabolism. The citric acid in lemon helps in reducing fat in the body, especially around the stomach. Drinking it after meals is more beneficial. In winter, mixing lemon juice with warm water does not cause any problem and provides benefits to the body.

Who should not drink lemon water?

The following people should avoid lemon water: People who have acidity or gastric problems, stomach ulcers, low blood pressure, people who are allergic to citrus fruits, and people with tooth sensitivity problems should avoid drinking lemon water.