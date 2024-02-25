Cardiac patient undergoes complex surgical procedure at 85 in UP

Lucknow, Feb 25 An 85-year-old woman, suffering from a cardiac condition called severe Aortic stenosis, recently underwent a life-saving procedure at Lari Cardiology, King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

Prof Sharad Chandra, who performed the procedure said that the patient, who had been experiencing recurrent fainting and breathlessness on rest, was found to have severe Aortic stenosis and severe mitral regurgitation with a compromised heart function of only 30 per cent.

“This condition meant that oxygenated blood was not flowing efficiently from the left ventricle to the aortic valve, leading to a range of severe symptoms and risks including fainting, chest pain, and even heart attack,” he said.

He said that despite seeking treatment at several hospitals, the patient was denied surgical intervention due to the high risk involved.

“A traditional open-heart surgery was not an option due to the patient’s age and other severe co-morbidities,” he said.

He said that, thereafter, opted for an advanced cardiac intervention called Trans-catheter Aortic Valve Implantation/Replacement (TAVI/TAVR).

“This procedure involves replacing the damaged aortic valve without the need for open-heart surgery, making it a safer option for high-risk patients,” he said.

Using a balloon-expandable valve measuring 26 mm, Prof Sharad Chandra and his team successfully performed the TAVI procedure.

“Within three days, the patient was discharged and was able to resume normal activities without experiencing any symptoms,” said Prof Sharad Chandra.

Furthermore, within a month, the patient’s heart function improved to more than 50 per cent, significantly reducing the heart’s load and severe mitral regurgitation came down to mild within 3 months of follow-up.

This successful outcome not only highlights the effectiveness of TAVI as a treatment for severe Aortic stenosis but also underscores the importance of advancements in cardiac intervention for high-risk patients.

Prof Sharad Chandra said that this offers hope to many patients facing similar complex cardiac conditions.

