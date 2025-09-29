Cardiology Beyond Stents - How Terna Hospital Manages Heart Failure Holistically

In the evolving landscape of cardiac care, the treatment of heart failure requires far more than interventional procedures—it demands a comprehensive, patient-specific approach. At Terna Speciality Hospital & Research Centre, Navi Mumbai, Dr. Rakesh Tirmale is spearheading a transformative model of cardiac care that goes beyond stent placements to address the root causes and systemic impact of heart failure. With an alarming rise in heart failure cases among younger populations, the hospital is redefining how India approaches chronic cardiac conditions.

As a leading Heart Hospital in Navi Mumbai, Terna is uniquely positioned to tackle the complexities of heart failure with a multidimensional framework. From early detection to personalized medication regimens, lifestyle modifications, cardiac rehabilitation, and mental health support, the hospital integrates every touchpoint of care into its heart failure program. This holistic strategy not only extends life expectancy but also improves quality of life—an often-overlooked metric in cardiac recovery. With a 450-bed capacity, 500+ experienced professionals, and cutting-edge diagnostic tools, Terna offers an ecosystem where cardiology is both science and empathy.

“We are seeing a shift in cardiology where heart failure is no longer just a consequence of old age or untreated blockages,” explains Our Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr Rakesh Tirmale (DM) at Terna Hospital. “Our patients include professionals in their 30s and 40s who are dealing with lifestyle-induced cardiac dysfunction. At Terna, our job isn’t just to manage the condition—it’s to restore health, confidence, and daily function.”

The hospital's advanced cardiac infrastructure includes Echocardiography, stress test, Holter monitoring, Ambulatory BP monitoring, State of The art cathlab for Device therapies for managing Heart failure and Associated arrhythmias like AICd, CRTD, Radiofrequency ablations of Cardiac arrythmias. For patients with refractory heart failure, Terna also facilitates evaluation for heart transplant and mechanical circulatory support in collaboration with tertiary centers, ensuring continuity of care even in the most critical scenarios. What sets Terna apart, however, is its emphasis on non-invasive care wherever possible—prioritizing heart failure clinics, nurse-led follow-ups, and digital monitoring to reduce readmission rates.

Dr. Tirmale’s approach includes aggressive management of comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, and sleep apnea, which often accelerate cardiac decline. With comprehensive dietary counseling, personalized physiotherapy, and psychosocial support as part of the care continuum, the hospital delivers more than treatment—it offers transformation. This is especially critical in Navi Mumbai, where changing urban lifestyles and stress profiles have led to a significant uptick in early-stage cardiac dysfunction and post-COVID myocardial complications.

“Treating heart failure is not about fixing a valve or placing a device—it’s about improving survival, reducing hospitalizations, and restoring purpose in a patient’s life,” Dr. Tirmale adds. “Our holistic protocol ensures that we see the person beyond the diagnosis.”

Recognized for its commitment to ethical, accessible, and community-focused care, Terna Hospital is part of the Terna Public Charitable Trust. Located strategically opposite Nerul Railway Station, the hospital’s accessibility further strengthens its role as a regional cardiac hub. Accredited by NABH and backed by decades of institutional trust, Terna continues to push boundaries in cardiology—not just through innovation, but through integration.

From digital health records that enable continuity of care, to family-centered counseling sessions that ensure adherence, Terna Speciality Hospital delivers a model of care where technology and humanity coexist. For patients navigating the life-altering diagnosis of heart failure, this integrated approach makes all the difference.

Dr. Rakesh Tirmale

+ 91 22 6157 8300

Terna Speciality Hospital & Research Centre

Phase II, Plot no 12, Sector 22, Opp. Nerul Railway Station, Nerul West, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 400706

www.ternahospital.org