CCRAS-CSMCARI and CIM&H partner to boost Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy

New Delhi, June 30 The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences - Captain Srinivasa Murthy Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CSMCARI), under the Ministry of AYUSH, on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Commissionerate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy (CIM&H).

The MoU outlines a collaborative framework for testing services, imparting training, and executing a collaborative project on "research studies for the standardisation of selected higher-order medicines."

The partnership aims to carry out testing of selected raw drugs and finished products for the standardisation of medicine, said the Ayush ministry.

It will also provide NABL accreditation training guidance to the laboratory of CIM&H.

"This MoU between CCRAS and CIM&H has set precedence for other states of India also, they can come forward and join hands with CCRAS, MoAyush for various research and development activities," said Rabinarayan Acharya Director General, CCRAS, Chennai

This MoU marks a significant step towards strengthening the collaborative efforts between these premier institutions, and is targeted to enhance the quality and safety of Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic medicines; boost collaborative research initiatives; and capacity building and knowledge exchange.

