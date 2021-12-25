Central teams to be deployed in 10 states as Covid cases rise

New Delhi, Dec 25 In the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases, the Centre has deployed multi-disciplinary teams to ten identified states which are reporting an increase in the number of positive cases or slow vaccination pace to aid the efforts of states.

As per the government notice, these teams will be deployed in Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Punjab and for three to five days working with the state health authorities.

The teams will contact tracing, including surveillance, containment operations along with Covid-19 testing including sending of adequate samples from clusters to Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium(INSACOG) network for genome sequencing.

Covid appropriate behaviours and its enforcement, availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen etc and vaccination progress, the notice stated.

"The state level central teams will assess the situation, suggest remedial actions and submit a report every evening by 7 p.m. on the public health activities being undertaken to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) besides submitting the same to the state government," it added.

India's Covid-19 caseload has surged to 3.47 crore with 7,189 cases in 24 hours. India reported 387 Covid-19 related deaths and 7,286 recoveries during the same time frame. Meanwhile, the daily active cases have declined to 484.

The total number of deaths due to the virus has surged to 4,79,520, which accounts for 1.38 per cent of the total caseload. The overall recoveries have increased to 3,42,23,263 while the active cases climbed to 77,032.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor