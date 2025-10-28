Centre announces Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 to honour scientists, innovators

New Delhi, Oct 28 The Union government has announced the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025, recognising the exemplary achievements of the country's top scientists and innovators in the fields of science, technology, and innovation.

The prestigious award is conferred in four categories: Vigyan Ratna, Vigyan Shri, Vigyan Yuva – Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award, and the Vigyan Team award.

While Vigyan Ratna honours lifetime contributions to science and technology, the Vigyan Shri recognises exceptional work in specific fields.

Young scientists below 45 years who have demonstrated remarkable achievements are awarded the Vigyan Yuva award, and the Vigyan team award celebrates collaborative contributions by groups of researchers or innovators.

Together, these four categories cover 13 domains including physics, chemistry, biological sciences, engineering, medicine, and space science.

"

Eminent astrophysicist Professor Jayant Vishnu Narlikar has been posthumously awarded the 2025 Vigyan Ratna award.

Recipients of the Vigyan Shri award include Dr Gyanendra Pratap Singh (Agricultural Science), Dr Yusuf Mohammad Seikh (Atomic Energy), Dr K Thangaraj (Biological Sciences), Professor Pradeep Thalappil (Chemistry), Professor Aniruddha Bhalchandra Pandit (Engineering Sciences), Dr S Venkata Mohan (Environmental Science), Professor Mahan Mj (Mathematics and Computer Science) and Jayan N (Space Science and Technology).

Fifteen young researchers have been selected for the Vigyan Yuva Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award. The list includes Dr Jagdis Gupta Kapuganti (Agricultural Science), Dr Satendra Kumar Mangrauthia (Agricultural Science), Debarka Sengupta (Biological Sciences), Dr Deepa Agashe (Biological Sciences), Dr Dibyendu Das (Chemistry), Dr Waliur Rahaman (Earth Science), Professor Arkaprava Basu (Engineering Sciences), Professor Sabyasachi Mukherjee (Mathematics & Computer Science), Professor Shweta Prem Agrawal (Mathematics & Computer Science), Dr Suresh Kumar (Medicine), Professor Amit Kumar Agarwal (Physics), Professor Surhud Shrikant More (Physics), Ankur Garg (Space Science & Technology) and Professor Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam (Technology & Innovation).

CSIR's Aroma Mission team won the Vigyan Team award for their contribution to agricultural science.

"Your outstanding contributions across diverse fields of science, technology and innovation exemplify the very best of Indian research and serve as an inspiration to the entire scientific community," said Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, while extending wishes to all recipients.

"The awards reflect the spirit of curiosity, creativity, and commitment that defines Indian science. They not only honour individual excellence but also inspire a new generation of researchers to push the boundaries of knowledge and innovation," he added on social media platform X.

Nominations were accepted last year, through the national awards portal, and were evaluated by a committee of scientific leaders chaired by the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor