Centre asks states to ensure no vial of Covid vaccine is wasted

New Delhi, March 3 The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to ensure that no vial of Covid-19 vaccine is wasted in hospitals.

In a letter to states and UTs, Health Ministry's additional secretary Vikas Sheel said that the instruction was in reference to the issue of vaccines available at private vaccination centres that were nearing their expiry date.

"Earlier also the directions have been issued to specific States of West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra," the letter further reads. The letter was issued to the states and UTs on February 23.

"In this regard, it is reiterated to all the States/UTs that the MoHFW has no objection for the States/UTs to consider of near expiry vaccine vials of private CVCs with long expiry vaccine vials available with government CVCs after due diligence. Kindly ensure that no vials of Covid vaccine in government CVCs as well as in private CVCs should be wasted," the letter added.

As per the ministry's report, over 15.19 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs as on Thursday morning. The additional secretary also said that the provision of these exchanged vaccines is available on CoWIN.

With the administration of over 21 lakh Covid vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 178 crore as of Thursday morning, the ministry said. This has been achieved through 2,05,41,983 sessions.

At 6,561, India's daily Covid cases marginally declined. In the last 24 hrs, total 142 new Covid related deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 5,14,388. Active Covid cases has reduced to 77,152 which constitute 0.18 per cent of the country's total positive Cases.

