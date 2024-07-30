Centre formulates action plan for managing Zika Virus disease

New Delhi, July 30 The Centre has formulated an action plan for managing Zika Virus disease as the total number of cases stands at 537 (as on July 22), the Parliament was told on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said that the plan provides detailed guidance on various public health actions that need to be taken in response to the disease outbreak. The plan has been widely disseminated and made available on the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare website, she added.

The government has provided technical guidelines for integrated vector management and effective community participation disseminated to the states for implementation.

"Under the National Health Mission, budgetary support is provided to states/UTs for preventive activities such as provision of domestic breeding checkers, involvement of ASHA, insecticide, fogging machines, training support, awareness activities, etc," Patel said.

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), is mandated with surveillance and response to 33 plus outbreak-prone communicable diseases including the Zika virus.

The Minister said every state has designated laboratories like District Public Health Laboratories (DPHLs), and State Referral Laboratories (SRLs) under IDSP for investigation and surveillance of these diseases.

Last week, the Maharashtra government appealed to the citizens not to panic, as 25 Zika virus cases were reported in the state from January to July. Of the total of 25 Zika virus cases reported, 21 patients were found in Pune city alone. Earlier this month, a 74-year-old man died after being infected with Zika virus in Karnataka. The state government asked the Deputy Commissioners to be vigilant about the spread of the Zika virus along with dengue cases.

